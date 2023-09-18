How scientists are using artificial intelligence
The Economist 12 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Summary
- It is already making research faster, better, and more productive
In 2019, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) did something unusual in modern medicine—they found a new antibiotic, halicin. In May this year another team found a second antibiotic, abaucin. What marked these two compounds out was not only their potential for use against two of the most dangerous known antibiotic-resistant bacteria, but also how they were identified.
