How the US economy became hooked on AI spending

Chips such as those sold by Nvidia make up the bulk of AI spending, but most are imported and must be subtracted from total investment to arrive at the impact on domestic production. Accounting for that, AI spending still increased output by an annualized 0.8% in the first half of the year, Barclays estimates. GDP grew by an annualized 1.6% during the period. In other words, absent the growth in AI-related spending, growth would have been a sluggish 0.8%.