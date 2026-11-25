The state and central governments, public-sector undertakings and local bodies issue lakhs of tenders every month, and finding the right opportunity is a long, tedious process that involves tracking multiple portals and spending hours on analysis and bidding.

To take the hassle out of this task and speed up the process, a Bengaluru-based startup launched an AI-driven platform called Zelmier that helps businesses across sectors find, match, analyze and even bid for government tenders in minutes.

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Launched just a few weeks back, Zelmier was founded by 26-year-old entrepreneur Pranjal Srivastava. According to an official release, the startup aggregates tenders from more than 250 government portals and uses AI to match opportunities for businesses.

In written responses shared with LiveMint, Srivastava explained how the startup makes money, the success rate of its business model and its plans for the future.

Excerpts:

1. How did you get this idea and what’s behind the name Zelmier? Srivastava said the idea of building Zelmier came from his own experience.

"I ran an IT services firm before this, and we decided to bid for government tenders. The first thing we learned was how much time it takes just to find out whether you are even eligible. There are dozens of listing platforms to keep track of, some of them in regional languages, and a single set of bid documents can run to 100 or 150 pages. Finalising the scope of work took hours per tender, and we ended up hiring someone to do that," he said.

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But the challenge did not end there.

Srivastava said, "Then came everything around it. Clarifications sometimes meant travelling to the location, so planning and airfare were involved, and the deadlines were usually too tight to allow for it. The paperwork was the other half: we collected the same documents and certifications again for every tender, whether or not we had submitted them before."

Eventually, they stopped bidding, Srivastava said. "The work was not beyond us, but the cost of finding out was too high. I have since realized that this is true for many business owners. Tendering needs the decision-maker's attention, and the decision-maker already has a business to run," he added.

Srivastava observed that many business owners "gave up" for the same reason, and "that is the problem Zelmier was built to solve."

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He explained how Zelmier uses AI to consolidate all the information into a single platform. "It tracks the platforms, reads the documents, and tells a business whether it meets the eligibility criteria and the financial requirements of a tender. It also sets out the risks and warnings the owner should know about before applying, and it keeps the business's documents ready so the work is not repeated for every bid," he said.

The name comes from the word “zeal”, which means passion and drive. That is what it takes to run a business, and it is what we want to give back to owners by taking the tedious part of tendering off their hands.

2. How does Zelmier.com make money? Zelmier earns from subscriptions and usage, Srivastava said. He explained that there is a free plan, so any business can sign up at zelmier.com and see the tenders that match it.

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"Pro costs ₹799 a month or ₹4,999 a year, and Business costs ₹24,000 a year. Heavier AI work, such as a deep analysis of a tender’s documents, runs on credits that can be bought as needed, so a small business pays only for what it uses," the founder said.

For its regular users, the startup plans to soon roll out a flagship AI Automated Browser, which opens a controlled browser, opens the source portal where the tender's bid has to be submitted, then fills in all the details and schedules required - making it a completely automated and holistic application process.

"This will help mid-size and large companies which file hundreds of tenders in saving time and resources, and let our platform supercharge the entire submission process," Srivastava said.

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"Our platform uses AI to go through hundreds of pages of bid documents, and turns them into actionable. All the eligibility criteria, financial requirements, some of the work and timelines are extracted," he said.

3. What percentage of tenders (on average) discovered through Zelmier.com have resulted in successful bids or contracts being awarded to its businesses and what’s its accuracy? "We need more time before we can give a fair percentage. Government tenders take weeks or months to be awarded, and we have been open to the public for two weeks, so any rate quoted today would not mean much," Srivastava said.

"The numbers we do have are these: about 30% of our users have gone all the way to submitting a bid, and four businesses have already won a tender after bidding through Zelmier," he said.

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On accuracy, he said the platform relies on how the system is built. The AI is restricted to what the tender documents state and says so when information is missing. Every extraction is checked by a second pass, the original documents sit next to the analysis, and the business owner reviews and approves everything before it goes into a bid.

4. How much has the startup grown since its launch? What’s the current value and worth of your company? Srivastava said, "We incorporated on 30 July this year and opened to everyone about two weeks ago." He said, "We had 14 or 15 businesses in our alpha, and in the two weeks since the opening, that has grown to 144."

He also shed light on the feedback the platform has received so far. He said the first feature the platform was launched with -- the AI search agent -- "garnered a very positive feedback." He said, "[It was the] simplest way to describe it is as a tender executive who never stops working."

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How model/AI-search agent work? Srivastava explained, "Think about how a person would do this job. They would take the things your business sells, think of the different ways a government department might describe them, search the portals for each one, open every result, read it, and throw away the ones that only look relevant. Then they would bring you a shortlist with a note on why each one is worth your time. The search agent does exactly that."

He added, "It starts with your own products and services, and it picks the ones with the most tender activity behind them. It expands each term into the phrases buyers use, searches our tender database and the live government portals for each one, and then reads each result against your business. Anything that does not fit is dropped. What remains reaches you as a lead with a relevance score and the reason it was chosen, and one click opens the full tender with its documents and analysis."

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Srivastava said, “Every new business gets one agent set up automatically from its profile during onboarding, so the first results appear within minutes of signing up. After that, a business can create its own agents for a specific product, a state or a portal, and schedule them to run every day. When an agent finds something new, the owner is notified, so the search carries on without anyone logging in to check.”

5. How much capital has been raised so far, and what are plans for scaling revenue? "Zelmier is bootstrapped. We have not raised outside capital so far," Srivastava said.

He said the startup's growth plan is to move into mid-size companies, "the ones that file hundreds of tenders a month."

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"The feature that opens that market is our automated browser, which is coming soon: it opens the government portal and fills in the bid submission for the business, which saves those teams a large amount of time and staff effort. We will look for investment once we start working with companies of that size," Srivastava said about the upcoming version.

"We are also setting up a managed service for businesses that have asked us to handle their tendering for them, from finding tenders to preparing bids," he said.

The startup has also developed a new way to generate proposals using AI, he shared, “A business records its past projects, key personnel and plant and machinery once, and can upload a completion certificate or a CV and let AI fill in the details. For each bid, the platform then checks those projects against the tender's similar-works criteria and builds the qualification schedules for the bid package.”

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The game-changer: He informed that international procurement is not in the plan right now, but the next step is private tendering: RFPs and RFQs from companies, where the same problems exist. "Repurposing our proposal features for this will be a game changer for private players," he said.

A statement by the company said, "India's national e-Procurement platform alone recorded 23.6 lakh tender notices in FY2025-26, highlighting the scale and fragmentation of the government procurement opportunity. Tenders issued by the States and Union Territories could also be in the lakhs."

Srivastava earlier co-founded SmokeTrees Technology during the pandemic while pursuing his BTech at VIT Vellore.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in