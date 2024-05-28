How to define artificial general intelligence

This proposal is the latest in a long line of definitions. In the 1950s Alan Turing, a British mathematician, said that talking to a model that had achieved AGI would be indistinguishable from talking to a human. Arguably the most advanced large language models already pass the Turing test. But in recent years tech leaders have moved the goalposts by suggesting a host of new definitions. Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, an AI-research firm, and chief executive of a newly established AI division within Microsoft, believes that what he calls “artificial capable intelligence"—a “modern Turing test"—will have been reached when a model is given $100,000 and turns it into $1m without instruction. (Mr Suleyman is a board member of The Economist’s parent company.) Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of Apple, has a more prosaic vision of AGI: a machine that can enter an average home and make a cup of coffee.