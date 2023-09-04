How worried should you be about AI disrupting elections?

Voluntary regulation has limits, however, and the involuntary sort poses risks. Open-source models, like Meta’s Llama, which generates text, and Stable Diffusion, which makes images, can be used without oversight. And not all platforms are created equal—TikTok, the video-sharing social-media company, has ties to China’s government, and the app is designed to promote virality from any source, including new accounts. Twitter (which is now called X) cut its oversight team after it was bought by Elon Musk, and the platform is a haven for bots. The agency regulating elections in America is considering a disclosure requirement for campaigns using synthetically generated images. This is sensible, though malicious actors will not comply with it. Some in America are calling for a Chinese-style system of extreme regulation. There, AI algorithms must be registered with a government body and somehow embody core socialist values. Such heavy-handed control would erode the advantage America has in AI innovation.