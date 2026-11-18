NEW DELHI: Humyn Labs, a research engine and data platform for Physical AI, has raised $47 million in a Series A funding round comprising $26 million in equity and $21 million in venture debt, the company said Wednesday.
NEW DELHI: Humyn Labs, a research engine and data platform for Physical AI, has raised $47 million in a Series A funding round comprising $26 million in equity and $21 million in venture debt, the company said Wednesday.
The equity round was led by Accel, with participation from Prosus Ventures, BeeGlobal, Finserv Intelligence through Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Alts AI Opportunities Fund, Dallas Venture Capital, Lighthouse Canton, Jump Trading LLC and angel investor Anita Pramoda, former CFO of Epic.
The equity round was led by Accel, with participation from Prosus Ventures, BeeGlobal, Finserv Intelligence through Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Alts AI Opportunities Fund, Dallas Venture Capital, Lighthouse Canton, Jump Trading LLC and angel investor Anita Pramoda, former CFO of Epic.
The venture debt round was led by Lighthouse Canton, with participation from Trifecta Capital.
The fundraise comes amid a shortage of high-quality, real-world data for training robotics and Physical AI models. India's data collection and annotation services for Physical AI could unlock a $10 billion opportunity by 2030, according to a July 2026 Counterpoint Research report.
Physical AI refers to artificial intelligence systems that enable autonomous machines such as robots in factories and robotaxis to understand and perform complex actions. Humyn Labs' core thesis is that not all collected data is useful for training robots. Data must be diverse, relevant and enriched with information such as hand movements, object interactions and depth to make it usable for machines.
The company will use the funds to build deployment infrastructure in Brazil, South Korea and India, strengthen its data capture hardware and processing engine and expand its presence in San Francisco, London and Seoul.
Humyn Labs aims to build large-scale deployment environments that replicate warehouses, dark stores and factories to test how robots perform in real-world conditions.
Assessing performance
“We need to build the capabilities to tell frontier labs, which are building the brain or both the brain and body of robots, how their models are performing in real-world environments. To do that, we need to build our own engines and models that can identify where these systems are failing. This requires a lot of researchers, including hardware researchers, computer vision researchers and tactile researchers,” Manish Agarwal, co-founder of Humyn Labs, told Mint.
This is where the funding will help the company, added Agarwal.
The company's immediate priority is to establish large-scale deployment labs across multiple countries, although the exact number of facilities is yet to be decided. It will begin in India, with Bengaluru serving as the starting point to develop a deployment playbook that can be replicated in markets such as Brazil and Vietnam.
The plan is to set up deployment facilities spanning 5,000-10,000 square feet or partner with enterprises to carry out deployments on their premises. The company also plans to invest in hardware, on-ground operations and the collection of diverse human-action data that feeds into simulation models.
Founded in 2026 by serial entrepreneurs Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, Humyn Labs claims to have surpassed $50 million in annualized revenue within six months of operations. The company has 12 paying clients, of which nine are in the US, one is in Europe and two are in India.
The company aims to become one of the leading global players in the space, targeting $1 billion in revenue.
“In the LLM space, data companies have already crossed that kind of revenue. In my view, the Physical AI space is 10 times bigger than the LLM space because LLMs primarily touch the knowledge workforce, whereas Physical AI will affect all of us,” Gupta added.
Data infrastructure
The emerging opportunity is attracting companies looking to build the data infrastructure for robotics. Anjali Sardana, who founded home-services startup Pronto, launched Provision Labs in the US in October to develop data collection, model evaluation and deployment capabilities for Physical AI.
US workforce platform Instawork is tapping its India operations to source training data through its Robotics Lab, equipping workers with wearable cameras and sensors to record everyday tasks in settings such as warehouses, kitchens, hotels and factories.
“India can supply both the equipment and the people needed to collect human-action data,” said Siddharth Sawant, managing partner at Varyon Partners, a boutique advisory firm focused on robotics, Physical AI and industrial technology. “Bengaluru-based Humyn reports more than 200,000 hours of first-person video across its global operations. In my view, data supply has one of the strongest potential return profiles in physical AI given the demand-supply gap, cashflows and return on investment.”