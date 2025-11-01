I decided to run a marathon. Then I did something crazier. I let ChatGPT be my coach.
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
When she started training for the New York City Marathon, Journal reporter Isabelle Bousquette entrusted her entire preparation to AI. The results have been decidedly mixed.
I’m dry-heaving while I hang on to the edge of a Citi Bike rack on 59th and 6th, still shaking from the 18-mile run I thought would never end. There’s sweat in my eyes and dread in my soul. In a matter of weeks I’ll have to repeat that—plus another 8.2 miles. And right now, I don’t even know if I can hobble the half block home.
