I became addicted to its input on the smallest decisions, like which kind of green vegetables to put in my pasta the night before a long run. (Zucchini: “Soft texture, mild flavor, very easy on digestion.") I bought the brand of energy gels and the hydration belt it recommended. I did the stretches it suggested when my knee hurt. And when it told me my blisters were so bad I should consult a medical professional, I limped all the way to my local podiatrist.