‘I miss the old Elon, grew up with him as…’: Sam Altman says he texted Musk after OpenAI lawsuit
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's lawsuit against the AI startup, describing his text to Musk as 'WTF?' Altman also mentions missing the old Elon and exchanging emojis during the interaction.
Open AI CEO Sam Altman has given his first reaction to Elon Musk's lawsuit against the artificial intelligence startup. Altman, who was part of OpenAI's founding team, said he texted the Tesla CEO when he heard about Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI.
