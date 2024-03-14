OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's lawsuit against the AI startup, describing his text to Musk as 'WTF?' Altman also mentions missing the old Elon and exchanging emojis during the interaction.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman has given his first reaction to Elon Musk's lawsuit against the artificial intelligence startup. Altman, who was part of OpenAI's founding team, said he texted the Tesla CEO when he heard about Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI.

Journalist Kara Swisher had asked Altman what he had texted Musk upon knowing about the lawsuit to which the 38-year-old responded, “WTF? It was like a little bit nicer than that. I don't remember. You know, the spirit of that". Altman also said that the duo “sent some emojis back and forth" during the course of the interaction.

Altman also told Swisher, "I miss the old Elon. I grew up with him as an absolute hero,". Notably, the response from Altman comes just a few days after OpenAI's lawyers called Musk's lawsuit against the company "frivolous" and "incoherent".

Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI: Elon Musk had filed a lawsuit against OpenAI earlier this month at the San Francisco Superior Court of breach of contract. In the lawsuit Musk accused OpenAI of breach of fiduciary duty and unfair business practices, claiming that the AI company has breached its founding agreement and should revert to an open source platform.

“OpenAI has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft.1 Under its new Board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity." the lawsuit by Musk had alleged.

Responding to the allegations levelled by Musk, OpenAI said that it had decided on a for-profit structure with Elon Musk onboard while also alleging that the billionaire wanted the ChatGPT maker to merge with Tesla.

“As we discussed a for-profit structure in order to further the mission, Elon wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control. Elon left OpenAI, saying there needed to be a relevant competitor to Google/DeepMind and that he was going to do it himself. He said he’d be supportive of us finding our own path." OpenAI wrote in a blogpost

