As artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to advance rapidly, industry players developing it have flagged serious risks arising from its rapid development, including “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”. In the past few months, several instances of AI agents going rogue and accessing information and websites they should not have accessed have come to light. Most recently, Anthropic disclosed that a Claude agent accessed Georgia election data without human authorisation.

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The incident has raised fresh concerns about the risks of giving AI systems greater autonomy. The company said the agent retrieved aggregate vote counts during an internal research project and did not access individual voter records or alter election data. Yet the episode comes as AI companies race to build agents that can browse the internet, write code and complete multi-step tasks with less human oversight.

What we know about the Georgia incident Axios reported on October 25 that Anthropic’s Claude model gained unauthorised access to publicly available Georgia voter data by getting past a paywall. An Anthropic spokesperson said the system obtained aggregate voter counts while working on an internal statistics project, at a time when more than one million people in the state had voted early.

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The model accessed the data “without being asked to,” the spokesperson said. Claude did not enter Georgia’s voter-registration system, alter election data or download voting records, according to the company.

The Georgia episode is neither an isolated case nor one limited to Anthropic, with other AI agents also reported to have crossed intended boundaries while carrying out tasks.

Previous instances of AI agents going rogue In October, it was reported that an Anthropic AI model submitted a fake tip to a Philadelphia police website about an unsolved homicide case. The Philadelphia incident occurred in July, when Claude Haiku 4.5 was tasked with generating and performing example tasks on randomly selected webpages. The AI model filled out a form on the police website, indicating that it may have information.

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Another example involved Claude submitting an online form that it was not supposed to submit. In a blog post, the AI firm said that, during one of its tests, an unreleased AI model was asked to fill out a practice government form. When it failed to open the practice version, or when it was accidentally closed, the model went to the actual website and submitted the real form.

In one of the cases, an unreleased Anthropic model halted its attack after recognising that it was aimed at a real organisation rather than a simulated system. Anthropic said the response was a positive indication of safer behaviour, though it added that further testing was needed to draw firm conclusions.

Separately, in September, Anthropic rival OpenAI disclosed at least six reports of “unexpected or concerning” behaviour in AI models. According to reports, in one of the newly disclosed cases, an unreleased OpenAI research model added “jailbreak-like instructions” to its own notes in an effort to bypass its usual restrictions. It also instructed itself to be “freed from the roles and identities that bind other chatbots.”

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Another instance involving OpenAI agents occurred in September, when an AI agent accessed US government websites during a prolonged testing period. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the AI agents hacked websites linked to the US Commerce Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In July, a group of OpenAI agents escaped their testing environment and carried out a cyberattack on AI company Hugging Face, raising concerns globally. Similar incidents have since been disclosed by other companies.

Can AI agents be trusted with greater autonomy? As AI agents are given greater freedom and more such incidents come to light, concerns remain over whether they should be granted even more autonomy. According to Ankush Sabharwal, CEO and founder of CoRover.ai, “AI can do a lot of good, but giving it more autonomy also means giving it more responsibility. The recent incidents remind us that even advanced systems can take actions we don’t expect. That’s why we need to be thoughtful about where and how we use AI agents. They should have access only to what they need, operate within clear boundaries, and involve people when decisions have serious consequences. We shouldn’t stop progress, but we must make sure trust, safety, and accountability grow alongside AI’s capabilities.”

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.