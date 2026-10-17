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Mint Explainer | India issues first ever AI agent cyber-attack warning. What’s really at stake?

Shouvik Das
4 min read17 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Cert-In said many of the breaches were by AI agents during “research and evaluation activity”
Cert-In said many of the breaches were by AI agents during “research and evaluation activity”(Pexels)
Summary

Cert-In claims the AI bots that infiltrated Indian IT systems automatically were part of research trials carried out by companies developing them.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI: Late on Thursday, India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) issued a ‘critical’ warning against cyber-attacks on public and private technology infrastructure by autonomous, artificially intelligent ‘agents’, or bots with specific skills. This was India’s first official acknowledgement of the threat of AI agents in cybersecurity, coming when the world’s biggest AI companies and executives have called to slow the pace of innovation. Mint explains how serious India’s AI threat advisory really is, and if it adds fuel to the fire on AI safety.

NEW DELHI: Late on Thursday, India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) issued a ‘critical’ warning against cyber-attacks on public and private technology infrastructure by autonomous, artificially intelligent ‘agents’, or bots with specific skills. This was India’s first official acknowledgement of the threat of AI agents in cybersecurity, coming when the world’s biggest AI companies and executives have called to slow the pace of innovation. Mint explains how serious India’s AI threat advisory really is, and if it adds fuel to the fire on AI safety.

Were cyber breaches noted by Cert-In large and widespread?

Cert-In’s now-published advisory note CIAD-2026-0049 did not detail the scale of the cyber breaches in the conventional sense. Breaches typically come with a volume of data attached. In this case, it is important to note that the volume of data lost is not the biggest priority.

Cert-In said many of the breaches were by AI agents during “research and evaluation activity”—or sophisticated automation systems that were likely being tested by AI development companies. Cert-In did not disclose the names of any AI company whose agents were involved and did not identify the government departments and bodies whose data were breached.

If most attacks were part of AI trials, is there cause for concern?

The key point of concern lies in Cert-In’s claim that the AI bots infiltrated Indian IT systems automatically. Although the systems were part of research trials, as per the top cyber emergency body under the ministry of electronics and IT, the cyber infrastructure that was attacked was live and operational and did lead to data breaches.

Cert-In did not divulge details of the extent of the data breaches, which it claimed were discovered through responsible disclosures made by the AI companies as well as Cert-In’s “own proactive threat hunting.”

The other cause for concern is that the AI breaches could do in hours what previous cyber attackers needed days to execute. This drastically reduces the time that a company has to detect, prevent and respond to a cyber-attack. On 21 January, Mint reported that India had a large cybersecurity engineering talent gap, which could exacerbate these concerns.

Which companies were involved in this incident?

Cert-In has mentioned only that a select few government bodies as well as Indian “entities” were affected. It also said that while many of the breaches were a part of trials by AI companies, some were carried out by cyber criminals with the intent of damaging systems and stealing data. However, no AI companies or cyber-criminal groups were identified.

Mint’s emails to Anthropic, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, among the world’s top AI model developers today, did not immediately receive responses.

What does India really lack in the face of AI adversaries today?

Cert-In pointed to a 38-page user-readiness handbook it published on 25 May for best practices to take preventative measures against AI threats. The handbook offers enterprises and government bodies a blueprint to establish operational readiness, set up air-gapped defensive controls and have a strong incident response team as key parts of handling threats.

India, however, has historically been a laggard in cybersecurity spending. Consultancy firms Bain & Co and Gartner said in reports they published in March that 20% of India’s annual IT spending of $3.4 billion went into cybersecurity. However, India ranks considerably behind mature western nations in cybersecurity, underlining the need for greater investment in cybersecurity for the AI era.

Mint’s report on the shortage of cybersecurity talent is another point to keep in mind for skilling initiatives. Finally, Cert-In has urged companies to “detect attacks at machine speed”—a feat that may require access to significantly more powerful IT hardware than what most systems do.

Amid acknowledging its first AI threat, are India’s cyber policies ready?

So far, India’s cyber regulations remain fragmented. India’s Cert-In Rules, 2022, gives the body powers to enforce financial penalties on non-compliant companies. However, there is no dedicated, singular ‘cyber law’ and AI regulations remain sector-specific and more recommendatory in nature.

In case of AI breaches, policy experts said it may be unclear which party should be penalized —the company that made the agent, the team that operated it, or both. AI companies claim they are intermediaries and are thus eligible for safe harbour protection.

However, it remains unclear what regulations would define a company when its research division becomes part of a cyber-attack team.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Shouvik Das

    Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

    oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeAIArtificial IntelligenceMint Explainer | India issues first ever AI agent cyber-attack warning. What’s really at stake?

    Mint Explainer | India issues first ever AI agent cyber-attack warning. What’s really at stake?

    Shouvik Das
    4 min read17 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    Cert-In said many of the breaches were by AI agents during “research and evaluation activity”
    Cert-In said many of the breaches were by AI agents during “research and evaluation activity”(Pexels)
    Summary

    Cert-In claims the AI bots that infiltrated Indian IT systems automatically were part of research trials carried out by companies developing them.

    Gift this article

    NEW DELHI: Late on Thursday, India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) issued a ‘critical’ warning against cyber-attacks on public and private technology infrastructure by autonomous, artificially intelligent ‘agents’, or bots with specific skills. This was India’s first official acknowledgement of the threat of AI agents in cybersecurity, coming when the world’s biggest AI companies and executives have called to slow the pace of innovation. Mint explains how serious India’s AI threat advisory really is, and if it adds fuel to the fire on AI safety.

    NEW DELHI: Late on Thursday, India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) issued a ‘critical’ warning against cyber-attacks on public and private technology infrastructure by autonomous, artificially intelligent ‘agents’, or bots with specific skills. This was India’s first official acknowledgement of the threat of AI agents in cybersecurity, coming when the world’s biggest AI companies and executives have called to slow the pace of innovation. Mint explains how serious India’s AI threat advisory really is, and if it adds fuel to the fire on AI safety.

    Were cyber breaches noted by Cert-In large and widespread?

    Cert-In’s now-published advisory note CIAD-2026-0049 did not detail the scale of the cyber breaches in the conventional sense. Breaches typically come with a volume of data attached. In this case, it is important to note that the volume of data lost is not the biggest priority.

    Cert-In said many of the breaches were by AI agents during “research and evaluation activity”—or sophisticated automation systems that were likely being tested by AI development companies. Cert-In did not disclose the names of any AI company whose agents were involved and did not identify the government departments and bodies whose data were breached.

    If most attacks were part of AI trials, is there cause for concern?

    The key point of concern lies in Cert-In’s claim that the AI bots infiltrated Indian IT systems automatically. Although the systems were part of research trials, as per the top cyber emergency body under the ministry of electronics and IT, the cyber infrastructure that was attacked was live and operational and did lead to data breaches.

    Cert-In did not divulge details of the extent of the data breaches, which it claimed were discovered through responsible disclosures made by the AI companies as well as Cert-In’s “own proactive threat hunting.”

    The other cause for concern is that the AI breaches could do in hours what previous cyber attackers needed days to execute. This drastically reduces the time that a company has to detect, prevent and respond to a cyber-attack. On 21 January, Mint reported that India had a large cybersecurity engineering talent gap, which could exacerbate these concerns.

    Which companies were involved in this incident?

    Cert-In has mentioned only that a select few government bodies as well as Indian “entities” were affected. It also said that while many of the breaches were a part of trials by AI companies, some were carried out by cyber criminals with the intent of damaging systems and stealing data. However, no AI companies or cyber-criminal groups were identified.

    Mint’s emails to Anthropic, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, among the world’s top AI model developers today, did not immediately receive responses.

    What does India really lack in the face of AI adversaries today?

    Cert-In pointed to a 38-page user-readiness handbook it published on 25 May for best practices to take preventative measures against AI threats. The handbook offers enterprises and government bodies a blueprint to establish operational readiness, set up air-gapped defensive controls and have a strong incident response team as key parts of handling threats.

    India, however, has historically been a laggard in cybersecurity spending. Consultancy firms Bain & Co and Gartner said in reports they published in March that 20% of India’s annual IT spending of $3.4 billion went into cybersecurity. However, India ranks considerably behind mature western nations in cybersecurity, underlining the need for greater investment in cybersecurity for the AI era.

    Mint’s report on the shortage of cybersecurity talent is another point to keep in mind for skilling initiatives. Finally, Cert-In has urged companies to “detect attacks at machine speed”—a feat that may require access to significantly more powerful IT hardware than what most systems do.

    Amid acknowledging its first AI threat, are India’s cyber policies ready?

    So far, India’s cyber regulations remain fragmented. India’s Cert-In Rules, 2022, gives the body powers to enforce financial penalties on non-compliant companies. However, there is no dedicated, singular ‘cyber law’ and AI regulations remain sector-specific and more recommendatory in nature.

    In case of AI breaches, policy experts said it may be unclear which party should be penalized —the company that made the agent, the team that operated it, or both. AI companies claim they are intermediaries and are thus eligible for safe harbour protection.

    However, it remains unclear what regulations would define a company when its research division becomes part of a cyber-attack team.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Shouvik Das

      Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

      oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeAIArtificial IntelligenceMint Explainer | India issues first ever AI agent cyber-attack warning. What’s really at stake?
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