In a first, India notifies cloud, data centre and AI ethics standards

The timing is significant. According to a Deloitte–NITI Aayog report, India’s data centre capacity is projected to rise from about 1.5 GW in 2025 to 8–10 GW by 2030. AI-led expansion alone could require an additional 40–45 terawatt hours (TWh) of power in 2030, compared with 10–15 TWh in 2024. Data centres’ share of total electricity consumption could rise from around 0.8% at present to roughly 2.5–3% by 2030.