NEW DELHI: India has, for the first time, notified standards for cloud computing, data centre performance and the ethical deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), aligning its digital infrastructure with frameworks developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
In a first, India notifies cloud, data centre and AI ethics standards
SummaryAs AI systems become more deeply integrated into digital infrastructure, India has notified its first standards on cloud computing, data centre performance and AI ethics.
NEW DELHI: India has, for the first time, notified standards for cloud computing, data centre performance and the ethical deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), aligning its digital infrastructure with frameworks developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More