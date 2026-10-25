The great compute buildout: Can data centres power India’s AI leap?

When OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, the artificial intelligence (AI) model took the world by storm. Since then a slew of other companies have launched their own AI models, including Anthropic with Claude, Google with Gemini, and xAI with Grok. And that has led users to lean on AI to search, learn and work.
Indians have been at the forefront in adopting AI. ChatGPT alone has more than 100 million users in India, or around 10% of its global user base. Indeed, government thinktank Niti Aayog estimates that AI adoption could unlock approximately $1 trillion in economic value for India by 2035.
But while Indians are among the world’s biggest AI users, much of the computing infrastructure powering this digital activity sits outside the country. India is among the world’s largest consumers of digital services, but a relatively small host of the computing power that sustains them. Specifically, the country generates nearly 20% of the world’s data but accounts for just 3% of global data-centre capacity, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
That is beginning to change gradually. From Visakhapatnam to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, a construction boom is gathering momentum. More than $100 billion in investments have been committed across hyperscalers, data-centre operators and Indian conglomerates.
In August, Microsoft commissioned a data centre the size of two Eden Garden cricket stadiums in Hyderabad. Around 600 km away in Visakhapatnam, Google is building its AI hub. Another hyperscaler, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is expanding its data centre capacity across Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Local companies are also building campuses designed to answer AI prompts. The expansion is moving beyond traditional technology centres, with projects emerging in places such as Patna and Bodh Gaya.
India’s data-centre capacity, estimated at 1.5GW in 2025, could reach 6–8GW by 2030 and 12–14GW by 2035, according to BCG. The operational data-centre capacity has already expanded from about 375MW in 2020 to nearly 1.8GW by the first half of 2026, according to reality services firm Cushman & Wakefield.
“India’s objective is to move from being the world’s largest user of digital services to owning the compute layer beneath them,” says Sudhanshu Chawla, managing director and partner, BCG. The consultancy expects capacity to grow at an annual rate of 30–40% through the end of the decade and generate $140–200 billion in economic output.
The Reserve Bank of India mandates that all financial data be hosted locally and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act mandates any data related to identity, location tracking, and online user logs be stored in India, laying the ground for the growth of local centres.
Data centres have been granted infrastructure status, improving access to long-term institutional financing. Union Budget 2026-27 also introduced a tax holiday extending to 2047 for eligible foreign cloud providers using notified Indian data-centre infrastructure to serve global customers.
These sops are designed to attract not just capital but the computing workloads that could establish India as an international digital infrastructure hub. Moreover, says Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh, the growth in data centres could generate “nearly one lakh specialized engineering jobs”.
But will India merely become a vast hosting location for AI technologies developed elsewhere, or can the infrastructure help it build an AI industry of its own? And should it be trying to match the leaders or focus on harnessing AI to tackle the country’s unique and myriad challenges?