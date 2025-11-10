Mint Explainer: What's in India’s first AI rulebook?
The ministry of electronics and information technology introduced India’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence governance guidelines last week. Mint decodes India’s approach to AI governance and what it means for the industry.
The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) introduced India’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) governance guidelines on 5 November, marking a significant step in shaping how AI will be developed, deployed, and regulated in the country.