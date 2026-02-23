Voluntary commitment can make a bigger difference: MeitY secretary on AI summit declaration
The declaration signed in New Delhi underlines the setting up of two platforms for global sharing of tools and principles in AI, as well as a global network of scientific institutes that pledged to collaborate in various areas of research using the technology.
New Delhi: A set of common initiatives and directives signed by India, the US, China and 83 other countries at the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit will shape global collaborations on artificial intelligence (AI) despite the agreement being non-binding in nature, said a top bureaucrat who spearheaded the declaration.