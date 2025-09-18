BharatGen is India’s highest-funded AI entity after receiving $112 million under IndiaAI Mission
Shouvik Das 5 min read 18 Sept 2025, 06:10 pm IST
On Thursday, the ministry of electronics and information technology announced the third tranche of investments under its $1.2-billion IndiaAI Mission. BharatGen walked away with the lion's share.
New Delhi: BharatGen, a non-profit consortium incubated in IIT Bombay and formally launched 10 months ago, has become the highest-funded Indian AI entity with more than ₹988 crore ($112 million) from the union government.
