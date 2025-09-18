Bal and Ramakrishnan affirmed that while Meity will not directly hold equity in the body in exchange for funding and incentives, it will appoint a member to BharatGen’s board of directors. “The ministries have been supportive of BharatGen taking its models to a commercial business model. However, we want to ensure that we first build a model that can be effectively used for public service utilities—where government bodies themselves will be key customers. This will help us be self-sufficient in our own billables, and not require us to have venture capital investors whose focus will be on commercial returns," Bal said.