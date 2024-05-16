India well positioned to leap ahead of developed worlds with AI: Sundar Pichai
Pichai said Google is committed to bringing AI tools to India in line with global markets, emphasizing that the future of AI will require more involvement from social scientists and philosophers
India's potential to shape the future of artificial intelligence (AI) is significant, with the country “well positioned" to influence global AI development, said Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and Alphabet, at a roundtable during Google’s annual conference, Google I/O.