From step counts to ‘second brains’: India’s AI wearables bet

Betting on an AI reboot

Market projections reflect that optimism. The AI wearables segment in India generated $1.7 billion in revenue in 2023 and is projected to reach $12 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. Globally, the market was estimated at $43.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27.8% to $310 billion by 2033. However, this counts 'smart' devices as well and doesn't make a distinction from AI-first wearables.