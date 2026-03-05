As India’s once-booming wearables market begins to slow, a clutch of startups is betting that artificial intelligence (AI), not fitness tracking, will define the next phase of growth.
From step counts to ‘second brains’: India’s AI wearables bet
SummaryAs smartwatch shipments decline, startups and larger players are betting on AI-powered pendants, earbuds and glasses, betting memory, voice and real-time translation can reignite demand.
