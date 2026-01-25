India warms up to AI virtual pets as companionship goes digital
With AI, virtual pet applications—Pengu, Widgetable, Pokipet, Cryptkitties, Zumi Chat, etc.—are making it possible for Indians to customize their pet.
NEW DELHI : In 2024, Indrani Sen, a Mumbai-based food blogger, was distressed by the growing distance with her then 16-year-old daughter. The digital-savvy 47-year-old found the solution in Pengu—a mobile app she installed on both their phones that let them raise an artificial intelligence (AI) pet penguin together.