India warms up to AI virtual pets as companionship goes digital

The company is backed by investors such as Candy Crush co-founder Riccardo Zacconi, Clash of Clans co-founder Ilkka Paananen, and former Adobe chief product officer Scott Belsky, who is now a partner at the film company A24. Venture capitalists Accel and Laton Ventures and private investors like Chinese multinational tech company Tencent Holdings Ltd, which invested in major video games such as Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), League of Legends, and Fortnite, have also invested in Born.