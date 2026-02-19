AI Summit: India unveils frontier AI commitments to drive measurable outcomes

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday unveiled the “New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments”, a voluntary framework adopted by leading global frontier artificial intelligence (AI) companies and innovators aimed at pushing participants beyond broad pledges towards measurable outcomes on inclusion and responsible AI development.

The document, at the India AI Impact Summit, outlines specific outcomes that signatories are expected to work towards, with two commitments detailed on the first day.

The first focuses on data and transparency. Participating organizations are expected to publish statistical insights on global AI adoption, drawn from anonymized, aggregated and taxonomized usage data, ahead of the next AI summit.

The goal is to build a clearer picture of where and how AI is being deployed across the global economy, and to use that evidence to inform policymaking on issues such as workforce transition and education. The exercise is also intended to establish a baseline for tracking how adoption evolves across regions over time.

The second commitment addresses the language gap.

“Participating organizations recognize that cross-lingual support is helpful for democratizing AI and aspire to improve AI performance and high-quality experiences for users across the globe,” the document says.

Also Read | GPU diplomacy: African startups could prefer cheaper Delhi clouds to Big Tech

AI systems have long performed unevenly across languages, with most benchmarks and evaluations skewed towards English. The framework calls on organizations to assess multilingual capabilities across a range of languages and cultural contexts, and to work with governments, researchers and civil society to develop “datasets and expertise that support the evaluation of AI systems for local cultural contexts and use cases.”

It also asks participants to carry out these evaluations across a subset of languages while preserving flexibility over the tools, benchmarks and AI systems prioritized, and encourages collaboration with local ecosystems to design assessments tailored to under-represented languages and cultural contexts.

Also Read | Vinod Khosla predicts AI will kill Indian IT sector in five years

The announcement comes as India earlier this month notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026, a significant regulatory move that brings AI-generated content under a formal legal framework for the first time.