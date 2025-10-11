India key to shaping future of Artificial Intelligence, says Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei after meeting PM Modi

US-based AI firm Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, days after it was revealed that the company is set to open its first Indian office in Bengaluru as a part of its expansion into the Asia Pacific market.

Amodei revealed his meeting with the prime minister in a social media post, wherein he said, “Today I met with PM @narendramodi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India—where Claude Code use is up 5× since June. How India deploys AI across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture for over a billion people will be essential in shaping the future of AI.”

The PM also responded, saying in a post, “Glad to meet you. India’s vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth are driving AI innovation that is human-centric and responsible. We welcome Anthropic’s expansion and look forward to working together to harness AI for growth across key sectors.”

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge had confirmed the news of Anthropics's first office in a social media post on Wednesday, saying, "Anthropic, the US-based AI research company, has chosen Bengaluru for its first India office, its second in the Indo-Pacific region after Tokyo."

In his post, he had also highlighted Bengaluru's global position as a tech hub, saying, "Bengaluru is now a booming AI developer community, ranked #5 globally in AI and DeepTech ecosystems. With over 1 lakh AI professionals, Bengaluru boasts 50% of India's AI talent. Anthropic's arrival will further expand opportunities for local talent, R&D, and AI product development."

Anthropic: Short history Anthropic is an AI safety and research company. According to company information it builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. On of its products is Claude, a next generation AI assistant.

CEO Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela were both members of OpenAI before founding the company along with five other former OpenAI members.

It is the fourth most valuable private company in the world after OpenAI, SpaceX, and ByteDance, with a valuation of $138 billion.

Amazon and Google are among its major investors. The Claude family of large language models (LLMs) are its notable products.

PM also met Qualcomm CEO today The prime minister also met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon at New Delhi today, where they discussed “India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling.”