India must urgently enact law to regulate AI, SC lawyer Pavan Duggal says
He highlighted that while the Information Technology Act 2000 and its subsequent amendments, such as the IT Rules 2021, have made strides in securing the cyber ecosystem, these measures fall short in the face of emerging technologies and their challenges.
New Delhi: India urgently needs to enact a law to regulate the artificial intelligence technology, Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court lawyer and cyber law expert, said on Friday at the Mint Digital Innovation Summit 2024.