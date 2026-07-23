Inside India’s quest to build robotic machines that can think and pick up objects

Under the glare of floodlights in Shenzhen, 32 humanoid robots stepped into an octagonal ring, one after another. They threw punches, spun into kicks, fell, got back on their feet and fought on as thousands cheered from the stands. The Ultimate Robot Knockout Legend (URKL), a humanoid fighting league held last week, looked less like a technology demonstration and more like a sporting spectacle.
More than 200 teams from at least 10 countries had entered the competition. Universities, including Stanford, UC Berkeley, Tsinghua and Zhejiang, sent teams to test the intelligence that enabled the robots to see, balance, react and make split-second decisions.
This was a public demonstration of a new technological race. Around the world, countries are pouring billions into humanoid robots, betting that the next industrial revolution will be led by intelligent machines that can work in factories, warehouses, hospitals and eventually homes.
Thousands of kilometres away, inside an unassuming office in Bengaluru, the race looks very different. There is no gleaming robotics laboratory. No glass enclosure separating engineers from machines. Instead, humanoid-sized robotic arms are scattered across ordinary workstations. Engineers move between robots, desks, and laptops. One robot stretches out three arms, while another waits mid-experiment, surrounded by cables, sensors and half-assembled parts.
This is the headquarters of CynLr, one of the Indian startups attempting to build the intelligence behind the next generation of robots. Rather than building another industrial robot, the company is attempting something more fundamental: giving machines the ability to understand and manipulate the physical world the way humans do. Inspired by how infants learn through interaction, CynLr is building what it calls a cognitive layer for robots, a software that allows machines to perceive and handle objects they have never encountered before, without relying on millions of pre-labelled images.
But, while global competitors race ahead with billion-dollar investments, India faces a more fundamental question: can it build the artificial intelligence brains of the future without the industrial and manufacturing backbone that has powered robotics leaders such as China, Germany, Japan and the US?