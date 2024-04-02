India takes the local track in its AI race
Summary
- At the intersection of GenAI and India's vast linguistic landscape, homegrown startups are looking at localised innovations
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword but a reality that's increasingly powering the world around us—from the smartphones in our pockets to the digital assistants in our homes, the cars we drive, and even the planes we fly. Over the past 7-8 years, this transformative technology has found a robust foothold in India, propelling enterprises to new heights of efficiency, innovation, and insight.