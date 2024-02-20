 India to come up with AI regulations framework by June-July this year: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MSDE | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 20 2024 11:46:12
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.10 3.85%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.20 1.91%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.10 -0.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.25 -0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 343.50 1.37%
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  India to come up with AI regulations framework by June-July this year: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MSDE
BackBack

India to come up with AI regulations framework by June-July this year: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MSDE

 Livemint

India plans to introduce the first draft of AI regulations by June-July, announced by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar says that India will have its AI regulations framework by June-July this year.Premium
Rajeev Chandrashekhar says that India will have its AI regulations framework by June-July this year.

India is scheduled to come up with the first draft of the AI regulations framework by June-July this year, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, and Jal Shakti on February 20, as per NDTV Profits.

“We will exploit AI to its fullest for achieving the goals of our economic growth, ensuring that it makes a big impact on healthcare & agriculture among others," said, Chandrasekhar during his discussion with Anant Goenka during the Mumbai Tech Week on February 19 as per PIB.

Further expanding on the government's stance on AI, Chandrasekhar added, “We intend to exploit AI to its fullest for achieving the goals of our economic growth, ensuring that AI makes a big impact on healthcare and drug discovery, as well as on agriculture and farmer productivity. Use cases are not about having bragging rights to compete with ChatGPT. That is not the direction we are going in. We will also go ahead and support education and there will be a focus on multiple languages of India, and multiple datasets."

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App