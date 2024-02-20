India to come up with AI regulations framework by June-July this year: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MSDE
India is scheduled to come up with the first draft of the AI regulations framework by June-July this year, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, and Jal Shakti on February 20, as per NDTV Profits.