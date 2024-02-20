Hello User
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  India to come up with AI regulations framework by June-July this year: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MSDE

India to come up with AI regulations framework by June-July this year: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MSDE

Livemint

India plans to introduce the first draft of AI regulations by June-July, announced by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar says that India will have its AI regulations framework by June-July this year.

India is scheduled to come up with the first draft of the AI regulations framework by June-July this year, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, and Jal Shakti on February 20, as per NDTV Profits.

“We will exploit AI to its fullest for achieving the goals of our economic growth, ensuring that it makes a big impact on healthcare & agriculture among others," said, Chandrasekhar during his discussion with Anant Goenka during the Mumbai Tech Week on February 19 as per PIB.

Further expanding on the government's stance on AI, Chandrasekhar added, “We intend to exploit AI to its fullest for achieving the goals of our economic growth, ensuring that AI makes a big impact on healthcare and drug discovery, as well as on agriculture and farmer productivity. Use cases are not about having bragging rights to compete with ChatGPT. That is not the direction we are going in. We will also go ahead and support education and there will be a focus on multiple languages of India, and multiple datasets."

