India is scheduled to come up with the first draft of the AI regulations framework by June-July this year, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, and Jal Shakti on February 20, as per NDTV Profits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We will exploit AI to its fullest for achieving the goals of our economic growth, ensuring that it makes a big impact on healthcare & agriculture among others," said, Chandrasekhar during his discussion with Anant Goenka during the Mumbai Tech Week on February 19 as per PIB.

Further expanding on the government's stance on AI, Chandrasekhar added, “We intend to exploit AI to its fullest for achieving the goals of our economic growth, ensuring that AI makes a big impact on healthcare and drug discovery, as well as on agriculture and farmer productivity. Use cases are not about having bragging rights to compete with ChatGPT. That is not the direction we are going in. We will also go ahead and support education and there will be a focus on multiple languages of India, and multiple datasets." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!