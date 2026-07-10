After startups, Centre to subsidize AI chips for government bodies

New Delhi: The Centre is preparing to extend at-scale subsidized access to artificial intelligence (AI) chips beyond startups to government departments, research agencies and state-backed colleges, in a move aimed at accelerating the development of indigenous AI models and applications, according to three officials with direct knowledge of the matter and government documents reviewed by Mint.
So far, small and early-stage trial access of graphics processing units (GPUs) to government bodies was already done over the past two years. The current move will mean that government bodies will now have usable, large-scale access to GPUs—with which they can actually build use cases for research, academia and public services.
As part of the exercise, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) has asked all ministries to estimate their future demand for AI GPUs—the computing chips used to train and run AI models. In a 4 June memorandum reviewed by Mint, Meity sought projections of GPU requirements from all ministries, which have in turn asked their departments and affiliated institutions to assess their needs.