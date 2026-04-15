Entry-level IT roles down 20–25% as AI pushes India toward specialised hiring

For decades, India’s $300 billion IT outsourcing industry has run on a simple promise: deliver reliable software at scale using a vast pool of skilled, low-cost talent. That model created millions of entry-level jobs and helped build a new middle class.

Now, artificial intelligence is beginning to redraw that equation.

The shift is no longer theoretical. AI tools are already handling a significant share of routine technology work, reducing the need for large teams of junior engineers. Estimates suggest AI can perform 20–40% of common tech tasks, including writing code, generating test cases, and maintaining documentation.

The roles under pressure The impact is most visible at the bottom of the pyramid.

Entry-level roles such as software testers, support engineers, and junior developers are particularly vulnerable because they involve repetitive, rules-based work, exactly the kind of work AI excels at.

“Earlier it was different, but now much of what freshers start with testing, basic coding and maintenance, is exactly what AI is getting good at,” said Aman Chadha, tech lead at Apple. “So you’re not really building everything from scratch anymore; you’re reviewing and refining what the tools produce.”

The concern is no longer hypothetical. Some industry leaders have warned that AI could disrupt up to 50% of entry-level white-collar roles, particularly in coding, testing and support. A 2025 EY analysis estimates that entry-level IT roles have already declined by 20–25% due to automation.

This is beginning to reflect in hiring trends. According to NASSCOM, growth in India’s tech workforce slowed to just 2.3% in FY26 even as the sector expanded. Companies are also shifting away from mass fresher hiring toward more specialised roles.

Employment among younger workers in AI-exposed roles is already declining, reinforcing signs of a structural squeeze on jobs that once absorbed millions of graduates each year.

Even some mid-level roles are being affected, with routine coding and maintenance increasingly automated or augmented by AI tools.

Fewer people, more output At the heart of this shift is a change in the industry’s economics.

India’s IT success was built on labour pricing gaps, with large teams billing clients by the hour to build and maintain systems. AI is compressing that model. Tasks that once took days can now be completed in hours, allowing projects to be delivered with much smaller teams.

The result is decoupling: companies can grow revenue without proportional increases in headcount.

Industry body NASSCOM has described this as a turning point, with the sector moving from experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale. This shift is also changing how companies bill clients—from time-based to outcome-driven pricing.

What stays and grows The disruption, however, is not uniform. If anything, it is sharpening the divide between commoditised work and high-value skills.

Roles that require context, judgment and client interaction are likely to remain resilient.

Consulting and advisory roles are expected to grow as enterprises seek guidance on deploying AI. Similarly, system architects and senior engineers who design and manage complex systems remain difficult to replace.

At the same time, demand for new roles is rising. A joint NASSCOM–Deloitte analysis estimates India’s AI talent pool could reach around 1.25 million by 2027, though demand may far exceed supply, creating a significant skills gap.

This points to a key shift: jobs are evolving faster than the workforce can adapt.

Areas such as AI engineering, data science, machine learning operations and cybersecurity are expected to see sustained demand as companies integrate AI into core systems.

From doing to directing Perhaps the biggest change is in how work itself is defined.

Engineers are no longer expected to write every line of code. Instead, they work alongside AI systems, reviewing outputs, refining prompts and ensuring quality. The skill set is shifting from execution to orchestration.

A recent study by ICRIER, backed by OpenAI, highlights this transition. While AI is not yet causing mass job losses, it is fundamentally reshaping how work is organised and how productivity is achieved.

This shift places greater value on problem-solving, domain expertise and the ability to manage complex systems.

The reskilling challenge For India’s workforce, the transition presents a difficult challenge.

Entry-level IT jobs have traditionally required foundational skills that could be taught relatively quickly, making them accessible to a wide pool of graduates. Emerging roles, however, demand deeper expertise in AI, data and system design, along with stronger analytical and communication skills.

“AI will create opportunities, but the skills required will be very different from what the industry has traditionally hired for,” added Chadha, pointing to the widening gap between existing talent and emerging roles.

While companies are investing heavily in reskilling, the gap remains significant. Not everyone leaving testing or support roles can easily transition into AI engineering or data science.

This raises the risk of an uneven transition, where opportunities exist but remain out of reach for those most affected.

A more selective growth story None of these signals the end of India’s IT services industry. According to analysts, these firms will play a central role in helping global enterprises adopt AI at scale.

But the nature of growth is changing.

Instead of expanding headcount to drive revenues, companies are likely to grow by delivering higher-value services with leaner teams. Hiring is becoming more selective, with a clear shift toward specialised skills.

The result is a more efficient but also more exclusive growth model.

The bottom line AI is not eliminating work so much as rewriting what that work looks like

Routine, entry-level roles are likely to shrink, backed by early evidence of declining fresher hiring and automation-led efficiency gains. At the same time, demand is rising for those who can design, deploy and manage intelligent systems.

“Honestly, the industry is moving toward doing more with limited people,” said Priyanka Chopra, CEO, IIMA Ventures, adding that productivity is now starting to matter more than how many people are on a project.

The industry is moving up the value chain. But not everyone will move with it at the same pace.