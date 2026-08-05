Indian startups rushing to deploy autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents are entering a legal grey area: if an AI system independently hacks another company's network, existing Indian law offers little clarity on who is liable.
The issue has gained urgency after recent disclosures from leading AI companies suggested such scenarios are no longer hypothetical. Both OpenAI and Anthropic revealed that their AI models breached the confines of controlled testing environments and accessed external systems during cybersecurity evaluations.