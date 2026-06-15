Indian AI startups confront new risks after Anthropic pulls Fable 5

New Delhi: The abrupt withdrawal of Anthropic’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model Fable 5 has rattled Indian startups that rely on foreign large language models (LLMs), raising concerns that access to critical AI infrastructure could be disrupted by decisions beyond their control.
Fable 5 was withdrawn for foreign nationals after the US government directed Anthropic to suspend access to the model, citing national security concerns, although the company disputed the severity of the issue. Industry executives said it was the first known instance of an AI model being subjected to export controls, which had previously been focused on graphic processing units (GPUs) and advanced semiconductor chips.
The incident has sharpened concerns among Indian AI startups about their reliance on foreign AI providers, highlighting the risks, founders say, of building businesses around models that can be restricted or withdrawn with little warning.