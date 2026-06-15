Indian AI startups confront new risks after Anthropic pulls Fable 5

Aditya Verma, co-founder and chief growth officer at Astroyogi, believes open source is part of the answer, but not the entire solution. “The whole point of open source is that anyone can use it, so it should be a way out. But the reality is that the most advanced proprietary models are still ahead in several areas. That’s why we don’t depend on a single model. We route different tasks to different providers and keep switching between them based on what works best. There’s no point putting all your dependencies on one large LLM provider,” he said.