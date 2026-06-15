Indian AI startups confront new risks after Anthropic pulls Fable 5

New Delhi: The abrupt withdrawal of Anthropic’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model Fable 5 has rattled Indian startups that rely on foreign large language models (LLMs), raising concerns that access to critical AI infrastructure could be disrupted by decisions beyond their control.
New Delhi: The abrupt withdrawal of Anthropic’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model Fable 5 has rattled Indian startups that rely on foreign large language models (LLMs), raising concerns that access to critical AI infrastructure could be disrupted by decisions beyond their control.
Fable 5 was withdrawn for foreign nationals after the US government directed Anthropic to suspend access to the model, citing national security concerns, although the company disputed the severity of the issue. Industry executives said it was the first known instance of an AI model being subjected to export controls, which had previously been focused on graphic processing units (GPUs) and advanced semiconductor chips.
Fable 5 was withdrawn for foreign nationals after the US government directed Anthropic to suspend access to the model, citing national security concerns, although the company disputed the severity of the issue. Industry executives said it was the first known instance of an AI model being subjected to export controls, which had previously been focused on graphic processing units (GPUs) and advanced semiconductor chips.
The incident has sharpened concerns among Indian AI startups about their reliance on foreign AI providers, highlighting the risks, founders say, of building businesses around models that can be restricted or withdrawn with little warning.
The concern is particularly relevant in India. In February, Irina Ghose, managing director of India at Anthropic, said the country had become Claude’s second-largest market globally.
“Many founders, and even legacy institutions, are making a critical strategic error by treating AI wrappers as standard SaaS businesses,” said Abhivardhan, managing partner at Indic Pacific, a law and policy research firm.
Many AI startups build products on top of foundation models such as Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s Gemini rather than developing their own models.
“In traditional SaaS (software-as-a-service), you own your software. In an API (application programming interface)-dependent wrapper model, you are entirely at the mercy of the model provider. If a provider suddenly changes its policies, degrades performance, or if a model such as Fable 5 faces a sudden usage ban, the dependent business could face immediate disruption, or even collapse,” said Abhivardhan.
Immediate fallout
The disruption was immediate for some users.
Suvrankar Datta, group lead at the Centre for Responsible Autonomous Systems in Healthcare (CRASH Lab) and faculty fellow at the Koita Centre for Digital Health, Ashoka University, said his team had planned to evaluate Fable against medical benchmarks it had developed.
“We had already evaluated Opus 4.8 (Anthropic’s flagship AI model), and we were planning to evaluate Fable against the medical benchmarks we had created. Now, of course, we no longer have access to it. Everything stopped. Our entire plan changed. We are no longer going to build benchmark tables or workflows around Fable. Instead, we're moving back to Opus 4.8 completely,” he said.
Aryan Grover, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of VetoAI Technologies, a legal tech startup that builds AI agents for legal professionals, said the restrictions could leave Indian startups at a disadvantage if access to leading models becomes uneven across geographies.
“What I envision is that once they sort things out domestically, they’ll relaunch it for US nationals while keeping the rest of the world excluded. Since Fable is much better than Opus, it puts my team and me at an inherent disadvantage. There will be teams in the US building with Fable, while teams like ours won't have access to it,” he said.
Founders say the brief disruption offered a glimpse of what could happen if access to a critical model were cut off for longer periods.
“A blessing in disguise around the usage of Fable was, it was banned only after three days. It was only three days this time, but imagine if it had been a month. People would have built workflows around it. They would have assembled teams, assigned budgets, and become dependent on it. The consequences would have been much worse,” said Akshat Jain, founder of stealth-mode real estate technology startup Stay.
“When even the most safety-conscious AI labs must pull back their advanced systems due to vulnerability and jailbreak risks, it underscores that frontier AI deployment remains fundamentally bound to rigorous, unresolved security challenges. Irrespective of this specific incident, these events serve as a powerful catalyst for a much larger geopolitical shift,” said Ganesh Gopalan, CEO and co-founder of Gnani.ai, a voice-first agentic AI startup selected by the IndiaAI Mission to build homegrown LLMs.
“The fact that access to elite, centralized AI models can be disrupted overnight due to vulnerability findings or sudden regulatory shifts highlights a glaring vulnerability for businesses and nation-states alike. For security, strategic autonomy and operational continuity, countries and corporations across the world cannot rely solely on third-party, foreign-controlled AI stacks,” Gopalan added.
Some founders argue that open-source AI models could provide a hedge against sudden restrictions imposed by proprietary AI providers. Models such as Meta’s Llama and Alibaba’s Qwen can be downloaded and deployed independently, giving companies greater control over their AI infrastructure.
Aditya Verma, co-founder and chief growth officer at Astroyogi, believes open source is part of the answer, but not the entire solution. “The whole point of open source is that anyone can use it, so it should be a way out. But the reality is that the most advanced proprietary models are still ahead in several areas. That’s why we don’t depend on a single model. We route different tasks to different providers and keep switching between them based on what works best. There’s no point putting all your dependencies on one large LLM provider,” he said.
Seeking alternatives
The episode is now prompting some startups to reassess how much they rely on any single model provider.
“We use all available LLMs, but our philosophy is to build smaller private models so that we do not have to depend entirely on foreign or expensive models. We have been following this approach for the past year. Even though this may be a one-off case in the US, the possibility that it could happen again is something we should think about as a country,” said Yatharth Garg, co-founder of NeuralEDGE.in, an AI consulting firm that aims to help businesses become AI native.
Some founders are also considering reducing their dependence on Anthropic, citing previous scrutiny of the company by US authorities. Earlier this year, the Pentagon reportedly designated the company an “unacceptable supply chain risk.”
“My team and I are going to have a long discussion about this. One of the things we’re exploring is whether we can shift more of our workloads to open-source models and reduce our dependence on Anthropic specifically. Because if this becomes a recurring trend, we need alternatives,” said Grover.
Beyond Anthropic
Industry executives say the larger lesson extends beyond any one model provider. Instead, the episode has renewed debate over India’s dependence on foreign AI infrastructure and the need to build more domestic AI capabilities.
This is concerning as most Indian AI startups operate at the application layer rather than the infrastructure layer. According to the report 100 Top AI Start-ups in India, released by venture platform Activate, global diaspora network Indiaspora and consulting firm Zinnov, 47% of Indian AI startups operate at the application layer, compared with just 13% at the infrastructure layer.
Because application-layer startups build on existing AI models rather than developing their own, many depend on foreign providers for core AI capabilities.
The challenge is compounded by a funding gap. In 2025, Indian AI startups raised $860.2 million, compared with $129.1 billion in the US and $1.2 billion in China.
“A nation that runs its AI economy on borrowed foundations risks exposure, and this dependency is unhealthy for long-term security. Sovereign capability is beyond just one national LLM. It is a full stack of frontier, small, and vertical models trained on how Indians actually live, work, and speak,” said Pranav Pai, managing partner at 3one4 Capital, an early-stage deep-tech venture capital firm.