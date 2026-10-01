High compute costs, value-conscious users to challenge Indian consumer AI startups: Lightspeed's Harsha Kumar

India's consumer artificial intelligence-focused companies in segments such as education, content and healthcare will have to navigate increased compute costs, value consciousness from customers and changing retention metrics if they want to scale up and monetize, according to a top executive at global venture capital firm Lightspeed India.
“We are sort of back in a way to 12 years ago, you know, when it was hard to monetize India,” said Harsha Kumar, a partner at the firm. “We're going to go through that journey again. Founders will have to be smart about what they build and how they build and how they monetize.”