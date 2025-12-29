Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Law firms prep for a deeper AI integration in 2026 as it enters workflows
SummaryAfter a year of pilots, India’s top law firms are embedding AI into core workflows as clients push for faster and more insightful turnarounds and a sharper pricing. As adoption deepens in 2026, firms face talent and governance questions, with an apex court panel also examining guardrails for AI use.
