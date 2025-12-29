Law firms prep for a deeper AI integration in 2026 as it enters workflows

Shroff said the firm’s strategy is to deploy technology practice group by practice group, rather than rely on generic solutions. “Different teams have different needs, and one tool will never solve everything," he says. "Our approach is to ensure the right technology for the right workflow, supported by strong interoperability so systems speak to each other and reduce platform fatigue.” The firm is scaling tools such as Legora, Copilot, Litera and Casemine across research, drafting, diligence and knowledge retrieval.