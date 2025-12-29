Law firms prep for a deeper AI integration in 2026 as it enters workflows

After a year of testing the waters, India’s top law firms are heading into 2026 facing a decisive question: can artificial intelligence (AI) move from a promising pilot to everyday legal infrastructure? What began as cautious experimentation in 2025 is now shifting toward deeper, workflow-level integration, even as firms remain measured about governance, client confidentiality and the impact on pricing. And the transition is unfolding alongside growing judicial scrutiny, with a Supreme Court panel examining guardrails for AI use in legal processes.