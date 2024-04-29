India's AI adoption outpaces global trends, reports NetApp
NetApp's report on global AI adoption reveals a stark divide between leading countries like India, Singapore, the UK, and the US, and lagging nations such as Spain, Australia, and Germany.
A recent report released by NetApp, a leading intelligent data infrastructure company, has shed light on the stark division between countries at the forefront and those lagging behind in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The comprehensive study offers insights into the progress, challenges, and momentum surrounding AI adoption, emphasizing the pivotal role of a unified data infrastructure in driving AI success.