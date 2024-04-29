NetApp's report on global AI adoption reveals a stark divide between leading countries like India, Singapore, the UK, and the US, and lagging nations such as Spain, Australia, and Germany.

A recent report released by NetApp, a leading intelligent data infrastructure company, has shed light on the stark division between countries at the forefront and those lagging behind in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The comprehensive study offers insights into the progress, challenges, and momentum surrounding AI adoption, emphasizing the pivotal role of a unified data infrastructure in driving AI success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the findings, nations such as India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States are leading the charge in AI adoption and innovation, while countries like Spain, Australia, and Germany are identified as trailing behind in this technological advancement.

The report, conducted in collaboration with Savanta and surveying over 1,300 executives across ten countries, reveals that a significant proportion of companies in leading countries already have AI projects underway or in pilot stages, with 60 percent of such enterprises reporting active initiatives. In contrast, only 36 percent of companies in AI-lagging countries have embarked on similar AI endeavors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the report highlights disparities in approach, indicating that AI-leading countries are more likely to have hybrid IT environments, with 67 percent of companies globally reporting such setups. Notably, India leads with 70 percent adoption, while Japan lags significantly at 24 percent.

The benefits derived from AI implementation also vary between AI leaders and laggards, with the former reporting notable improvements, including a 50 percent increase in production rates, 46 percent automation of routine activities, and a 45 percent enhancement in customer experience.

Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp, underscored the significance of data-ready enterprises, stating, "The rise of AI is ushering in a new disrupt-or-die era." Boko emphasized the importance of unifying structured and unstructured data sets into an intelligent data infrastructure for organizations to thrive in the age of AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the imperative for AI-lagging countries to catch up, the report urges swift innovation and adoption of AI technologies to remain competitive in the global landscape. While 42 percent of companies in AI-lagging nations have optimized their IT environments for AI, there is a notable discrepancy, with Germany leading at 67 percent and Spain at 59 percent.

Pravjit Tiwana, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Cloud Storage at NetApp, emphasized the critical role of data in AI initiatives, stating, "AI is only as good as the data that fuels it." Tiwana stressed the importance of unified and reliable data in hybrid IT environments for the success of AI endeavors.

Despite challenges such as IT costs and data security, the report highlights the unstoppable progress of AI adoption and innovation. It concludes by underscoring the growing importance of AI in driving economic growth, innovation, and competitiveness globally, with proactive nations poised to enjoy significant advantages across various sectors. Conversely, those slower to adopt risk falling behind in the race for technological supremacy and its associated benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

