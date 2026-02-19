India's AI stack rouses interest from African startups
African AI startups are looking at India’s subsidized GPU infrastructure to scale localized solutions, citing costs 70% lower than Western providers.
NEW DELHI : African AI startups are turning to India for a critical resource: compute power. At this week's summit in Delhi, founders from South Africa and Nigeria said that accessing India's graphics processing unit (GPU) infrastructure, priced significantly below AWS, Azure, and other Western cloud providers, could transform their ability to build and scale AI systems.