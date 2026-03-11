India is attracting billions in investment pledges from industry heavyweights such as Microsoft and Google to support its artificial intelligence ambitions.
India’s chief economic adviser says too early to gauge AI impact
SummaryIndia is attracting billions in investment pledges from industry heavyweights support its artificial intelligence ambitions, but it is too early to gauge how AI will affect the country, a top government advisor said.
