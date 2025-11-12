Inside Microsoft’s new AI ‘super factory’
Summary
The tech giant is building out huge data centers among the most advanced in the world as it rushes to meet demand for AI computing power.
Microsoft is expanding its ambitious data center build-out with an AI “super factory," a set of two-story structures in Atlanta aimed at connecting seamlessly with infrastructure in other areas to harness immense computing power.
