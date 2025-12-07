Inside the creation of Tilly Norwood, the AI actress freaking out Hollywood
Ellen Gamerman , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 07 Dec 2025, 07:54 am IST
Summary
How the human behind Tilly Norwood brought her to digital life.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tilly Norwood, an “actress" built with artificial intelligence, comes from humble beginnings, popping into the mind of Eline Van der Velden while the producer was in the restroom at London’s private Groucho Club. By the time Van der Velden got home, her mind was made up:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story