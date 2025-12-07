Inside the creation of Tilly Norwood, the AI actress freaking out Hollywood

Every time she told AI to refine the face, a different one emerged. Tilly’s new brown eyes were good, but then she had weird buck teeth. In one version, she looked no older than 14. In another, her eyelashes evoked those of a llama. Then her face looked like it had been dipped in melted butter. There were too many Tillys, none of them right. She was either too perfect or too sexy or too plastic or had too many heads (three). Her creator wanted a realistic girl next door, an English rose.