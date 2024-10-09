Internet hype in ’90s fed a power generation bubble. Could it happen with AI?

In a 2001 PBS interview, Peter Cartwright, who was then chief executive of Calpine, said, “Silicon Valley, as everybody knows, is well aware—is one of the fastest-growing demand centers in the state, and we have very—hardly any power generated in this area." Calpine was one of the most aggressive independent power producers of that era. Its installed base grew at a compound annual growth rate of 63% between 1998 and 2002 through both new construction and acquisitions. In addition to demand growth, Calpine and other developers believed that their new gas-fired power plants would come to replace older, less-efficient generators that were built by monopolistic utilities rather than competitive developers.