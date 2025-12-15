Investors are buying more than just AI. That’s good news.

“Even if [we’re] in a classic price bubble in the U.S., the S&P 500 is showing tremendous resilience and breadth of late," wrote Rosenberg Research founder and president David Rosenberg. “The technical picture is solid with breadth measures improving and no divergences taking place today (unlike in 2000, 2007, and 2022)…The weakness in many of the large AI plays has only been met with a rotation trade into value, with the Dow, S&P 500, S&P 400, S&P 600, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, and Russell 2000 indexes all making new highs."