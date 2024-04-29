Investors are showering AI startups with cash. There is one problem, though
Berber Jin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST
SummarySome startups are raising hundreds of millions of dollars before they even have a product or any revenue.
Artificial intelligence startup Imbue has hoodies branded with its circular orange logo, an office in the heart of San Francisco and marquee investors who lavished the company with more than $210 million.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less