‘Iron Man suit for recruiters’: Indeed CEO's plan for using generative AI in hiring1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Indeed CEO Chris Hyams is using generative AI to create 'cyborg' recruiters, combining the strengths of humans and machines. The goal is to eliminate repetitive and annoying aspects of recruiting.
Indeed CEO Chris Hyams recently revealed how his company is using generative AI for creating ‘cyborg’ recruiters inhibiting the strengths of humans and AI. Hyams said that the goal is get to rid of aspects of recruiting that are repetitive and annoying while utilizing the strengths of humans and machines.