Indeed CEO Chris Hyams recently revealed how his company is using generative AI for creating 'cyborg' recruiters inhibiting the strengths of humans and AI. Hyams said that the goal is get to rid of aspects of recruiting that are repetitive and annoying while utilizing the strengths of humans and machines.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Hyams noted, "We have transferred about 50 of our own recruitment people to a product we call Indeed Hire, which is a full-service agency that helps other companies hire."

"We're using AI to make this role more efficient. What are the aspects of recruiting that are repetitive, that are annoying? I think of it as the cyborg model — machines and humans working together. We're not trying to replace you with robots. I want to build the Iron Man suit for recruiters.", the Indeed CEO added.

Since the emergence of ChatGPT in November last year and other generative AI-based technologies that can help jobseekers write CVs, job descriptions and even negotiate salaries, many jobs in the recruitment industry are under threat.

Indeed let go of 15 percent of the company's staff or around 2,200 people in March this year but the job cuts did not have any impact on the company's AI team. Talking about the layoffs, Hyams noted, "When things got busy for us, we just kept hiring more and more people. We had never had a layoff before in the company…. I regret having that kind of impact on people's lives."