Is AI a Painkiller or a Vitamin?
Some companies will use it to reduce expenses, others to create new markets.
Last week, the White House issued an executive order for command and control of artificial intelligence, strangely invoking the Defense Production Act. President Biden apparently got nervous after watching the latest “Mission: Impossible" movie. Really. Added to the order were a mishmash of unhelpful notions like “advancing equity" and collective bargaining.
It’s been only 11 months since OpenAI’s ChatGPT was released into the wild. It feels longer, with so many new players and capabilities beyond text, including open-source large language models that run on PCs and maybe on phones. Will generative AI take our jobs? Cause human extinction? Create massive wealth? Get regulated out of existence?
If you’re confused, you aren’t alone. Sam Altman, who runs OpenAI, thinks AI “will do more and more of the work that people now do." Oh, and he says that by 2031 AI profits will allow $13,500 a year in universal basic income for every American, for doing nothing. On the other hand, he said, “We face serious risk. We face existential risk."
Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla told the crowd at WSJ Tech Live last month, “AI will be able to do, within 10 years, 80% of 80% of the jobs that we know of today." That was probably true for the plow, phone and Slack, but Mr. Khosla neglects to mention the 80% more and better jobs AI will create.
How do you get your arms around this thing? Sometimes analogies help. In Silicon Valley, venture capitalists often look at software or cloud-computing opportunities and put them in two buckets: painkillers or vitamins. I’ll add a bucket for psychedelics—more on that later.
Painkillers lower a company’s costs by axing lower-end jobs. They sell themselves through return-on-investment calculations. Vitamins raise a company’s revenue by providing something new for it to sell, an accelerant that creates new markets. Spreadsheets were painkillers; social networks are vitamins. Mobile phones were painkillers; smartphones and Uber are vitamins.
When IBM’s first PC came out in 1981—the company forecast a market for 250,000 of them—it enabled VisiCalc and other spreadsheets as painkillers, which replaced expensive workers armed with X-Acto knives and Mylar paper. Doing more with less—productivity drives growth. AI will find lots of expensive pain to kill.
Even better, Vitamin AI will allow for new, never-before-seen services such as digital therapists. Are highly valued jobs like doctors and lawyers at risk? Some will be, but remember Mr. Kholsa’s 80% of 80%. Jobs will adapt to AI. The definition of value will shift.
Venture capitalist Roy Bahat at Bloomberg Beta offers a twist on the metaphor. AI projects can be looms, which replace workers; slide rules, which assist humans; or cranes, which extend human abilities. For you TikTokers, slide rules are analog calculator apps.
Looms were painkillers that threatened Luddites enough that they felt the need to destroy them. The White House executive order proves that similar thinking still exists. Cranes were vitamins.
Current use cases for AI are dreamy but incomplete. It can code, though not well—yet. It can drive cars, though not well—yet. It can reply to emails and write poetry and wedding vows. While it’s still too early to gauge its impact fully, AI will reshape the workplace and society in many ways. Focus on productivity.
AI that can do more with less will win. But imagine the venture capitalist who turned down investing in Amazon because it was simply a low-margin bookseller, albeit online—a modest painkiller. Then the company killed its own pain by digitizing the entire ordering and shipping process with expensive servers and robots. Amazon then thought: Why not rent these servers out to others to offset some of our own costs? and created a super-vitamin, Amazon Web Services. One company’s painkiller can become a platform and vitamin for many others.
I added a psychedelic bucket because technology can take the human mind to unreal places. The 3-D video game “World of Warcraft" is a great example. It’s neither a painkiller nor a vitamin, which is also true of entertainment and casinos, alcohol and wacky tobaccy. Image generators like Dall-E turn out some pretty weird stuff too. Also, investors often hallucinate the upside of new markets, driving stocks up until the high wears off. Battery maker Quantumscape’s stock price went from $10 to $114 in five months. It’s now $5. Same for tons of IPOs, SPACs, crypto and now AI. Some dreams come true, but not all of them.
Applying old-fashioned fundamental analysis to AI isn’t an impossible mission. Try to categorize each new use of AI as a painkiller or vitamin and avoid the trippy stuff.
