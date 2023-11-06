Is AI a Painkiller or a Vitamin?

I added a psychedelic bucket because technology can take the human mind to unreal places. The 3-D video game “World of Warcraft" is a great example. It’s neither a painkiller nor a vitamin, which is also true of entertainment and casinos, alcohol and wacky tobaccy. Image generators like Dall-E turn out some pretty weird stuff too. Also, investors often hallucinate the upside of new markets, driving stocks up until the high wears off. Battery maker Quantumscape’s stock price went from $10 to $114 in five months. It’s now $5. Same for tons of IPOs, SPACs, crypto and now AI. Some dreams come true, but not all of them.

